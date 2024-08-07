Accueil Actu Belgique Société

Programme des athlètes belges le jeudi 8 août aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris

Programme des athlètes belges aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris le jeudi 8 août:

09h00 - 2e tour (d) (MANON DE ROEY)

10h13 - 100 m haies - Heptathlon (d) (NAFISSATOU THIAM) 2e série

10h21 - 100 m haies - Heptathlon (d) (NOOR VIDTS) 3e série

11h05 - Hauteur - Heptathlon (d) (NAFISSATOU THIAM, NOOR VIDTS)

11h10 - Relais 4x100 m (d) 1er tour (BELGIAN ROCKETS) 1re série

12h08 - 800m (m), repêchages (PIETER SISK) 2e série

12h16 - 800m (m), repêchages (TIBO DE SMET) 3e série

17h00 - Omnium (m) scratch 1/4 (FABIO VAN DEN BOSSCHE)

17h18 - Keirin (d) quart de finale (NICKY DEGRENDELE) 1re série

17h38 - Omnium (m) course tempo 2/4 (FABIO VAN DEN BOSSCHE)

18h15 - Keirin (d) demi-finales (NICKY DEGRENDELE sr)

18h25 - Omnium (m) course à l'élimination 3/4 (FABIO VAN DEN BOSSCHE)

19h01 - Keirin (d) pour les places 7-12 (NICKY DEGRENDELE sr)

19h11 - Keirin (d) finale pour l'or (NICKY DEGRENDELE sr)

19h27 - Omnium (m) course aux points 4/4 (FABIO VAN DEN BOSSCHE)

19h35 - Poids - Heptathlon (d) (NAFISSATOU THIAM, NOOR VIDTS) groupe B

20h55 - 200 m - Heptathlon (d) (NAFISSATOU THIAM) 1re série

21h03 - 200 m - Heptathlon (d) (NOOR VIDTS) 2e série

