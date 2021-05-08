Division 1ARetrouvez la fiche de match Standard / La Gantoise

RTL Sport
Urgent
Standard-La Gantoise: suivez l'évolution du SCORE EN DIRECT
Scores en direct
Ligue des Champions
Jupiler Pro League
Ligue des Nations
Euro 2020
Eliminatoires CDM 2022
Amicaux Internationaux
Division 1A
Retrouvez la fiche de match Standard / La Gantoise
Résultats & classements
Calendrier
Buteurs
Statistiques
1
2
3
4
Play-offs 2
Compétition régulière
Play-offs 1
Play-offs 2
Play-offs 3
Test Match Europa
X
Journée 1
Journée 1
Journée 2
Journée 3
Journée 3
Journée 4
Journée 5
Journée 6
Division 1A
Samedi 8 mai 2021
Mt
Journée 2
4ème 25 pts
2ème 29 pts
8'
Bezus
18:30
Tirs au but
-
0
-
1
Mi-temps
0 - 1
Standard
La Gantoise
4ème 25 pts
2ème 29 pts
8'
Bezus
[ 0 - 1 ]
Infos
Arbitre
Jan Boterberg
Stade
Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège)
Capacité
30023
Actions
Tirs au but
2ème mi-temps des prolongations
0 - 1
1ère mi-temps des prolongations
0 - 1
2ème mi-temps
0 - 1
1ère mi-temps
0 - 1
45'+1
Odjidja Ofoe
8'
Bezus
[0-1]
Passeur
Castro-montes
Le match a démarré à 18:30
Buts
8'
Bezus
[0-1]
Passeur
Castro-montes
Cartons
45'+1
Odjidja Ofoe
Remplacements
Compositions d'équipes
3-5-2
4-3-3
Titulaires
Remplaçants
8
Cimirot
14
João Klauss
16
Bodart
19
Amallah
24
Gavory
26
Raskin
27
Jans
32
Balikwisha
34
Laifis
38
Calut
42
Delferriere
1
Bolat
5
Ngadeu
6
Owusu
7
Yaremchuk
8
Odjidja Ofoe
9
Bezus
14
Castro-Montes
15
Mohammadi
21
Hanche-Olsen
31
Godeau
34
Tissoudali
1
Gillet
3
Vanheusden
15
Shamir
21
Fai
23
Tapsoba
28
Bastien
33
Pavlovic
43
Ngoy
12
De Bruyn
20
Bukari
22
Marreh
23
Malede
24
Kums
29
Depoitre
30
Dorsch
33
Roef
36
Arslanagic
Division 1A
Avant match - Division 1A
V
N
D
Bp
Bc
0
0
1
2
6
0
1
0
2
2
Leurs 5 derniers matches
V
V
V
D
D
V
D
V
V
N
Joueurs clés
Buteurs
Amallah
9
Yaremchuk
18
Passeurs
Gavory
8
Odjidja Ofoe
7
Gardiens
Bodart
46
Bolat
34
Historique des confrontations
De 2002 à 2021
50
confrontations
Buts marqués en moyenne
2.6
Nombre de 0-0
5
Le score le plus fréquent
2-1
18
Victoires
64
Buts marqués
24
Victoires
67
Buts marqués
8
nuls
Matches
2021
04/04/2021
D1A
Standard
2
-
1
La Gantoise
2021
13/12/2020
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
1
Standard
2020
26/12/2019
D1A
Standard
0
-
1
La Gantoise
2020
03/11/2019
D1A
La Gantoise
3
-
1
Standard
2019
10/05/2019
D1A
Standard
2
-
3
La Gantoise
2019
03/04/2019
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
2
Standard
2019
22/02/2019
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
1
Standard
2019
27/07/2018
D1A
Standard
3
-
2
La Gantoise
2018
29/04/2018
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
3
Standard
2018
14/04/2018
D1A
Standard
1
-
0
La Gantoise
2018
16/12/2017
D1A
Standard
0
-
0
La Gantoise
2018
03/11/2017
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
0
Standard
2017
19/02/2017
D1A
Standard
1
-
1
La Gantoise
2017
27/10/2016
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
0
Standard
2016
24/01/2016
D1A
Standard
0
-
3
La Gantoise
2016
20/09/2015
D1A
La Gantoise
4
-
1
Standard
2015
21/05/2015
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
0
Standard
2015
17/04/2015
D1A
Standard
1
-
3
La Gantoise
2015
21/12/2014
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
2
Standard
2015
10/08/2014
D1A
Standard
0
-
1
La Gantoise
2014
23/02/2014
D1A
Standard
2
-
3
La Gantoise
2014
03/11/2013
D1A
La Gantoise
0
-
1
Standard
2013
26/05/2013
D1A
Standard
7
-
0
La Gantoise
2013
23/05/2013
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
0
Standard
2013
19/01/2013
D1A
La Gantoise
0
-
0
Standard
2013
21/09/2012
D1A
Standard
1
-
2
La Gantoise
2012
10/05/2012
D1A
Standard
2
-
1
La Gantoise
2012
31/03/2012
D1A
La Gantoise
3
-
0
Standard
2012
04/12/2011
D1A
Standard
0
-
0
La Gantoise
2012
13/08/2011
D1A
La Gantoise
3
-
1
Standard
2011
29/04/2011
D1A
Standard
1
-
0
La Gantoise
2011
16/04/2011
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
3
Standard
2011
20/02/2011
D1A
La Gantoise
4
-
1
Standard
2011
24/10/2010
D1A
Standard
2
-
1
La Gantoise
2010
21/03/2010
D1A
Standard
0
-
2
La Gantoise
2010
21/11/2009
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
1
Standard
2009
16/05/2009
D1A
La Gantoise
0
-
1
Standard
2009
21/12/2008
D1A
Standard
2
-
1
La Gantoise
2008
23/02/2008
D1A
Standard
0
-
0
La Gantoise
2008
16/09/2007
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
1
Standard
2007
10/03/2007
D1A
Standard
0
-
1
La Gantoise
2007
01/10/2006
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
1
Standard
2006
06/05/2006
D1A
Standard
0
-
2
La Gantoise
2006
11/12/2005
D1A
La Gantoise
2
-
1
Standard
2005
23/05/2005
D1A
Standard
3
-
0
La Gantoise
2005
12/12/2004
D1A
La Gantoise
1
-
1
Standard
2004
14/03/2004
D1A
La Gantoise
0
-
0
Standard
2004
19/10/2003
D1A
Standard
2
-
0
La Gantoise
2003
18/05/2003
D1A
La Gantoise
0
-
5
Standard
2003
15/12/2002
D1A
Standard
4
-
1
La Gantoise
©iDalgo
Résultats
Division 1A - Play-offs 2 - Journée 2
Samedi 8 mai 2021
Standard
0
-
1
La Gantoise
Dimanche 9 mai 2021
16:00
Malines
-
Ostende
Voir les matchs
Classement
Division 1A
Général
Domicile
Extérieur
Pts
MJ
Forme
1
Ostende
30
1
Vict.
?
2
La Gantoise
0-1
29
2
Nul
?
3
Malines
25
1
Nul
?
4
Standard
0-1
25
2
Déf.
?
Pts
MJ
Forme
1
Ostende
3
1
Vict.
?
2
La Gantoise
0-1
1
1
Nul
?
3
Malines
0
0
?
4
Standard
0-1
0
1
?
Pts
MJ
Forme
1
La Gantoise
0-1
3
1
?
2
Malines
1
1
Nul
?
3
Ostende
0
0
?
4
Standard
0-1
0
1
Déf.
?
Le classement complet
