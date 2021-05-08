Division 1ARetrouvez la fiche de match Standard / La Gantoise

Urgent

Standard-La Gantoise: suivez l'évolution du SCORE EN DIRECT

Samedi 8 mai 2021
StandardStandard
    La GantoiseLa Gantoise
    • 8'Bezus
    Tirs au but -
    0-1
    Mi-temps0 - 1
    Standard
    La Gantoise
      Infos

      Arbitre
      Jan Boterberg
      Stade
      Stade Maurice Dufrasne (Liège)
      Capacité
      30023

      Actions

      Buts
      Cartons

      Compositions d'équipes

      3-5-24-3-3
      • Titulaires
      • Remplaçants
      Avant match - Division 1A

      VNDBpBc
      00126
      01022
      Leurs 5 derniers matches
      VVVDD
      VDVVN

      Joueurs clés

      Buteurs
      Passeurs
      Gardiens

      Historique des confrontations

      De 2002 à 2021
      50
      confrontations
      Buts marqués en moyenne2.6
      Nombre de 0-05
      Le score le plus fréquent2-1
      18Victoires64Buts marqués
      24Victoires67Buts marqués
      8nuls

      Matches

      • 202104/04/2021D1AStandard2 - 1La Gantoise
      • 202113/12/2020D1ALa Gantoise2 - 1Standard
      • 202026/12/2019D1AStandard0 - 1La Gantoise
      • 202003/11/2019D1ALa Gantoise3 - 1Standard
      • 201910/05/2019D1AStandard2 - 3La Gantoise
      • 201903/04/2019D1ALa Gantoise1 - 2Standard
      • 201922/02/2019D1ALa Gantoise2 - 1Standard
      • 201927/07/2018D1AStandard3 - 2La Gantoise
      • 201829/04/2018D1ALa Gantoise1 - 3Standard
      • 201814/04/2018D1AStandard1 - 0La Gantoise
      • 201816/12/2017D1AStandard0 - 0La Gantoise
      • 201803/11/2017D1ALa Gantoise1 - 0Standard
      • 201719/02/2017D1AStandard1 - 1La Gantoise
      • 201727/10/2016D1ALa Gantoise1 - 0Standard
      • 201624/01/2016D1AStandard0 - 3La Gantoise
      • 201620/09/2015D1ALa Gantoise4 - 1Standard
      • 201521/05/2015D1ALa Gantoise2 - 0Standard
      • 201517/04/2015D1AStandard1 - 3La Gantoise
      • 201521/12/2014D1ALa Gantoise1 - 2Standard
      • 201510/08/2014D1AStandard0 - 1La Gantoise
      • 201423/02/2014D1AStandard2 - 3La Gantoise
      • 201403/11/2013D1ALa Gantoise0 - 1Standard
      • 201326/05/2013D1AStandard7 - 0La Gantoise
      • 201323/05/2013D1ALa Gantoise1 - 0Standard
      • 201319/01/2013D1ALa Gantoise0 - 0Standard
      • 201321/09/2012D1AStandard1 - 2La Gantoise
      • 201210/05/2012D1AStandard2 - 1La Gantoise
      • 201231/03/2012D1ALa Gantoise3 - 0Standard
      • 201204/12/2011D1AStandard0 - 0La Gantoise
      • 201213/08/2011D1ALa Gantoise3 - 1Standard
      • 201129/04/2011D1AStandard1 - 0La Gantoise
      • 201116/04/2011D1ALa Gantoise1 - 3Standard
      • 201120/02/2011D1ALa Gantoise4 - 1Standard
      • 201124/10/2010D1AStandard2 - 1La Gantoise
      • 201021/03/2010D1AStandard0 - 2La Gantoise
      • 201021/11/2009D1ALa Gantoise2 - 1Standard
      • 200916/05/2009D1ALa Gantoise0 - 1Standard
      • 200921/12/2008D1AStandard2 - 1La Gantoise
      • 200823/02/2008D1AStandard0 - 0La Gantoise
      • 200816/09/2007D1ALa Gantoise1 - 1Standard
      • 200710/03/2007D1AStandard0 - 1La Gantoise
      • 200701/10/2006D1ALa Gantoise2 - 1Standard
      • 200606/05/2006D1AStandard0 - 2La Gantoise
      • 200611/12/2005D1ALa Gantoise2 - 1Standard
      • 200523/05/2005D1AStandard3 - 0La Gantoise
      • 200512/12/2004D1ALa Gantoise1 - 1Standard
      • 200414/03/2004D1ALa Gantoise0 - 0Standard
      • 200419/10/2003D1AStandard2 - 0La Gantoise
      • 200318/05/2003D1ALa Gantoise0 - 5Standard
      • 200315/12/2002D1AStandard4 - 1La Gantoise

      Division 1A - Play-offs 2 - Journée 2

      Classement

      Le classement complet

