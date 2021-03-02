Championnats d'Europe d'athlétisme en salle - La sélection belge pour Torun

(Belga) La sélection belge pour les championnats d'Europe d'athlétisme en salle de Torun du 4 au 7 mars en Pologne:
MESSIEURS 60m: Kobe Vleminckx, Gaylord Kuba Di Vita 400m: Alexander Doom, Christian Iguacel, Dylan Borlée 800m: Eliott Crestan, Aurèle Vandeputte 1500m: Oussama Lonneux, Stijn Baeten, Michael Somers 3000m: Isaac Kimeli, Robin Hendrix, John Heymans Hauteur: Thomas Carmoy 4x400m: Belgian Tornados (Kevin Borlée, Jonathan Borlée, Dylan Borlée, Alexander Doom, Christian Iguacel) DAMES 60m: Rani Rosius 60m haies: Anne Zagré, Eline Berings 400m: Cynthia Bolingo, Camille Laus, Hanne Maudens 800m: Mirte Fannes, Vanessa Scaunet 1.500m: Elise Vanderelst, Lindsey De Grande Hauteur: Merel Maes Perche: Fanny Smets Pentathlon: Nafissatou Thiam, Noor Vidts Chef de délégation: Rutger Smith (Belga)
