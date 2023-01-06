Gala du Sport - Sportive de l'année: classement complet

(Belga) Le classement complet de la sportive de l'année 2022 attribué vendredi à Anvers à l'occasion du Gala du Sport:

1. Nafi Thiam (athlétisme) 947 points (145x classée premières) 2. Lotte Kopecky (cyclisme) 720 (55) 3. Loena Hendrickx (patinage artistique) 359 (9) 4. Hanne Desmet (shorttrack) 253 (5) 5. Nina Derwael (gymnastique) 252 (4) 6. Noor Vidts (athlétisme) 187 - 7. Emma Meesseman (basket) 153 (2) 8. Emma Plasschaert (voile) 135 (3) 9. Britt Herbots (volley) 111 (3) 10. Elise Mertens (tennis) 93 (2) 11. Sarah Chaari (taekwondo) 60 (2) 12. Nicky Evrard (football) 58 (1) 13. Cynthia Bolingo (athlétisme) 49 (1) 14. Oshin Derieuw (boxe) 35 (1) 15. Janice Cayman (football) 34 - 16. Tine Gillis (squash) 26 - 17. Nele Gillis (squash) 14 (1) 18. Lisa Vaelen (gymnastique) 9 - 19. Lotte Claes (duathlon) 7 - 20. Hermien Peters (kayak) 5 - 20. Lise Van Hecke (volley) 5 - 22. Gabriella Willems (judo) 3 via wildcard 23. Julie Allemand (basket) 2 via wildcard 24. Shari Bossuyt (cyclisme) 2 via wildcard 25. Wendy Jans (snooker) 1 via wildcard (Belga)