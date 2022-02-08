Les nominations pour les Oscars dans les principales catégories

Voici les nominations pour la 94e cérémonie des Oscars, dont les prix seront remis le 27 mars à Hollywood.

Western sombre et psychologique, le film "The Power of the Dog" de Jane Campion avec en vedette Benedict Cumberbatch part en tête de la course avec 12 nominations. Il est suivi par "Dune" (dix nominations), "Belfast" et "West Side Story" (sept nominations chacun).

- Meilleur film -

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"La Méthode Williams"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

- Meilleur réalisateur -

Kenneth Branagh, "Belfast"

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, "Drive My Car"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Licorice Pizza"

Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog"

Steven Spielberg, "West Side Story"

- Meilleur acteur -

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "tick, tick...BOOM!"

Will Smith, "La Méthode Williams"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

- Meilleure actrice -

Jessica Chastain, "Dans les yeux de Tammy Faye"

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Penelope Cruz, "Madres Paralelas"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Kristen Stewart, "Spencer"

- Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle -

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

JK Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

- Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle -

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "La Méthode Williams"

- Meilleur film international -

"Drive My Car" (Japon)

"Flee" (Danemark)

"La Main de Dieu" (Italie)

"L'école du bout du monde" (Bhoutan)

"Julie (en 12 chapitres)" (Norvège)

- Meilleur film d'animation -

"Encanto: la fantastique famille Madrigal"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"Les Mitchell contre les machines"

"Raya et le Dernier Dragon"

- Meilleur documentaire -

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Writing with Fire"

- Meilleur scénario original -

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up: Déni cosmique"

"La Méthode Williams"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Julie (en 12 chapitres)"

- Meilleur scénario adapté -

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

- Films avec six nominations et plus -

"The Power of the Dog" - 12

"Dune" - 10

"Belfast" - 7

"West Side Story" - 7

"La Méthode Williams" - 6