Emmy Awards: les nominations dans les principales catégories

Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories pour la 76e édition des Emmy Awards qui se tient dimanche à Los Angeles.

- Meilleure série dramatique -

"The Crown"

"Fallout"

"The Gilded Age"

"The Morning Show"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Shogun"

"Slow Horses"

"Le problème à 3 corps"

- Meilleure comédie -

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear: sur place ou à emporter"

"Larry et son nombril"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Palm Royale"

"Reservation Dogs"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

- Meilleure mini-série ou anthologie -

"Mon petit renne"

"Fargo"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Ripley"

"True Detective: Night Country"

- Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique -

Idris Elba, "Hijack"

Donald Glover, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Walton Goggins, "Fallout"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

- Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique -

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"

Maya Erskine, "Mr & Mrs Smith"

Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

- Meilleur acteur dans une comédie -

Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Larry David, "Larry et son nombril"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

- Meilleure actrice dans une comédie -

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Maya Rudolph, "Loot"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

- Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série -

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Richard Gadd, "Mon petit renne"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

- Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série -

Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"

Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs the Swans"

- Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique -

Tadanobu Asano, "Shogun"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"

Takehiro Hira, "Shogun"

Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

- Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique -

Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"

Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"

Lesley Manville, "The Crown"

Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"

Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

- Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une comédie -

Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"

Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

- Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une comédie -

Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"

Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

- Emissions et séries avec le plus de nominations -

"Shogun" - 25

"The Bear" - 23

"Only Murders in the Building" - 21

"True Detective: Night Country" - 19

"The Crown" - 18

"Saturday Night Live" - 17