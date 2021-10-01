Europa League - 2e journée: résultats et classements

(Belga) Groupe A

Lyon (Fra) - Brondby (Dan) 3-0 Buts: Lyon: Toko Ekambi (64e, 71e), Aouar (86e) Sparta Prague (Tch) - Rangers (Eco) 1-0 But: Sparta Prague: Hancko (29e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Lyon 6 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 2. Sparta Prague 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 3. Brondby 1 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 4. Rangers 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 Groupe B Sturm Graz (Aut) - PSV (P-B) 1-4 Buts: Sturm Graz: Gorenc Stankovic (55e) PSV: Sangare (32e), Zahavi (51e), Max (74e), Vertessen (78e) Real Sociedad (Esp) - Monaco (Fra) 1-1 Buts: Real Sociedad: Merino (53e) Monaco: Disasi (16e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. PSV 4 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 2. Monaco 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 3. Real Sociedad 2 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 4. Sturm Graz 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 Groupe C Legia (Pol) - Leicester (Ang) 1-0 But: Legia: Emreli (31e) Naples (Ita) - Spartak Moscou (Rus) 2-3 Buts: Naples: Elmas (1re), Osimhen (90e+4) Spartak Moscou: Promes (55e, 90e), Ignatov (80e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Legia 6 2 2 0 0 2 0 2 2. Spartak Moscou 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3. Naples 1 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 4. Leicester 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 Groupe D Fenerbahce (Tur) - Olympiakos (Grè) 0-3 Buts: Olympiakos: Soares (6e), Masouras (63e, 68e) Antwerp (Bel) - Eintracht Francfort (All) 0-1 But: Eintracht Francfort: Paciencia (90e+1) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Olympiakos 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 2. Eintracht Francfort 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 3. Fenerbahce 1 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 4. Antwerp 0 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 Groupe E: Marseille (Fra) - Galatasaray (Tur) 0-0 Lazio (Ita) - Lokomotiv Moscou (Rus) 2-0 Buts: Lazio: Basic (13e), Patric (38e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Galatasaray 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 2. Lazio 3 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 3. Marseille 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 4. Lokomotiv Moscou 1 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 Groupe F Ludogorets (Bul) - Étoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) 0-1 But: Étoile Rouge Belgrade: Kanga (64e) Braga (Por) - Midtjylland (Dan) 3-1 Buts: Braga: Galeno (55e, s. p., 90e+5), Horta (62e) Midtjylland: Evander (19e, s.p.) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Étoile Rouge Belgrade 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 2. Braga 3 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3. Ludogorets 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 4. Midtjylland 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2 Groupe G: Celtic (Eco) - Bayer Leverkusen (All) 0-4 Buts: Bayer Leverkusen: Hincapie (25e), Wirtz (35e), Alario (58e, s.p.), Adli (90e+4) Ferencvaros (Hon) - Betis (Esp) 1-3 Buts: Ferencvaros: Uzuni (44e) Betis: Fekir (17e), Wingo c.s.c. (76e), Tello (90e+5) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 2. Betis 6 2 2 0 0 7 4 3 3. Ferencvaros 0 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 4. Celtic 0 2 0 0 2 3 8 -5 Groupe H: West Ham (Ang) - Rapid Vienne (Aut) 2-0 Buts: West Ham: Rice (29e), Benrahma (90e+4) Genk (Bel) - Dinamo Zagreb (Cro) 0-3 Buts: Dinamo Zagreb: Ivanusec (10e), Petkovic (45e+3, s.p. et 67e, s.p.) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. West Ham 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 2. Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3. Genk 3 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 4. Rapid Vienne 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3