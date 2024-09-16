Le programme de la première journée de mardi à jeudi

Partager:
Programme de la première journée de la Ligue des Champions de football, nouvelle mouture:
Mardi:
(18h45) Juventus Turin (Ita) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B)
Young Boys Berne (Sui) - Aston Villa (Ang)
(21h00) Real Madrid (Esp) - VfB Stuttgart (All)
Bayern Munich (All) - Dinamo Zagreb (Cro)
Sporting Portugal (Por) - Lille (Fra)
AC Milan (Ita) - Liverpool (Ang)
Mercredi:
(18h45) Bologne (Ita) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr)
Sparta Prague (Tch) - RB Salzbourg (Aut)
(21h00) Paris-SG (Fra) - Gérone (Esp)
Club Bruges - Borussia Dortmund (All)
Celtic Glasgow (Eco) - Slovan Bratislava (Svq)
Manchester City (Ang) - Inter Milan (Ita)
Jeudi:
(18h45) Étoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) - Benfica (Por)
Feyenoord Rotterdam (P-B) - Bayer Leverkusen (All)
(21h00) Brest (Fra) - Sturm Graz (Aut)
Atalanta Bergame (Ita) - Arsenal (Ang)
Atlético de Madrid (Esp) - RB Leipzig (All)
Monaco (Fra) - FC Barcelone (Esp)