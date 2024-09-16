Accueil Sport Football

Le programme de la première journée de mardi à jeudi

Programme de la première journée de la Ligue des Champions de football, nouvelle mouture:

Mardi:

(18h45) Juventus Turin (Ita) - PSV Eindhoven (P-B)

Young Boys Berne (Sui) - Aston Villa (Ang)

(21h00) Real Madrid (Esp) - VfB Stuttgart (All)

Bayern Munich (All) - Dinamo Zagreb (Cro)

Sporting Portugal (Por) - Lille (Fra)

AC Milan (Ita) - Liverpool (Ang)

Mercredi:

(18h45) Bologne (Ita) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr)

Sparta Prague (Tch) - RB Salzbourg (Aut)

(21h00) Paris-SG (Fra) - Gérone (Esp)

Club Bruges - Borussia Dortmund (All)

Celtic Glasgow (Eco) - Slovan Bratislava (Svq)

Manchester City (Ang) - Inter Milan (Ita)

Jeudi:

(18h45) Étoile Rouge Belgrade (Ser) - Benfica (Por)

Feyenoord Rotterdam (P-B) - Bayer Leverkusen (All)

(21h00) Brest (Fra) - Sturm Graz (Aut)

Atalanta Bergame (Ita) - Arsenal (Ang)

Atlético de Madrid (Esp) - RB Leipzig (All)

Monaco (Fra) - FC Barcelone (Esp)

