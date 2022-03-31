Challenge Tour Golf - Limpopo Championship: classement après le premier tour

(Belga) Classement après le premier tour, disputé jeudi, du Limpopo Championship (Challenge Tour/250.000 dollars), disputé sur les golfs d'Euphoria et de Koro Creek à Modimolle, en Afrique du Sud:
1. Jordi Garcia (Esp) 65 -7, Freddy Schott (All) 65, Jonathan Thomson (Ang) 65, Hennie Du Plessis (AfS) 65, Ivan Cantero Guttierez (Esp) 65, Emilio Cuartero Blanco (Esp) 65; 7. Lorenzo Scalise (Ita) 66, Pieter Moolman (AfS) 66, Paul Dunne (Irl) 66, Neil Schietekat (AfS) 66, David Borda (Esp) 66, Bryce Easton (AfS) 66, Heinrich Bruiners (All) 66, Alfie Plant (Ang) 66, Dylan Mostert (AfS) 66...... 117. Christopher Mivis (Bel) 72, 207. Kristof Ulenaers (Bel) 79 (Belga)
