DP World Tour - Handa World Invitational: classement après le 1er tour

(Belga) Le classement après le premier tour du Handa World Invitational de golf,comptant pour le DP World Tour et doté d'1,5 million de dollars, disputé jeudi à Ballymeene, en Irlande du Nord.
1. Ewen Ferguson (Eco) 61; 2. Richard Bland (Ang) 65, Felix Polson (Suè) 65, Botja Virto (Esp) 65; 5. Wilco Nienaber (AfS) 66, Adrien Saddier (Fra) 66, Dale Whitnell (Ang) 66, Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (Esp) 66, Tarrio Santiago (Esp) 66, Filippo Celli (Ita) am. 66, Calum Fyfe (Eco) 66, Thomas Aiken (AfS) 66, Connor Syme (Eco) 66, Ryan Evans (Ang) 66, Robin Petersson (Suè) 66; ....... 45. Christopher Mivis (Bel) 70 (Belga)
Vos commentaires