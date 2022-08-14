DP World Tour - Handa World Invitational: classement final

(Belga) Classement final du Handa World Invitational de golf (DP World Tour/1.500.000 dollars) après le 4e et dernier tour dimanche à Ballymena en Irlande du Nord.
1. Ewen Ferguson (Eco) 268=61-70-68-69 -12; 2. Borja Virto (Esp) 271=65-67-71-68, Connor Syme (Eco) 271=66-68-69-68; 4. Renato Paratore (Ita) 272=67-68-73-64, Richard Mansell (Ang) 272=71-65-68-68, Marcus Helligkilde (Dan) 272=67-72-64-69; 7. Jordan Matthew (Ang) 273=68-67-74-64, Matthew Baldwin (Ang) 273=68-69-68-68, Filippo Celli (Ita) am. 273=66-67-72-68; 10. Tom McKibbin (IdN) 274=69-72-66-67, Robin Petersson (Suè) 274=66-70-70-68, Jamie Rutherford (Ang) 274=70-68-67-69 (Belga)
