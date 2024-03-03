Eliott Crestan en bref

Partager:
Bref portrait d'Eliott Crestan, médaille de bronze du 800 m dimanche aux championnats du monde d'athlétisme de Glasgow:
- Eliott Crestan -
Club: SMAC
Discipline: 800m
Né à Namur le 22 février 1999 (25 ans)
Record personnel: 1:45.10 (10 février 2024 à Liévin, France)
Palmarès international (principaux résultats):
* Championnats du monde en salle:
6e sur 800m aux Mondiaux 2022 à Belgrade (Ser)
BRONZE sur 800m aux Mondiaux 2024 à Glasgow (G-B)
* Championnats d'Europe:
8e du 800 m à Euro 2022 de Munich (All)
* Championnats d'Europe en salle
BRONZE sur 800m à l'Euro 2023 à Istanbul (Tur).