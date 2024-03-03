Accueil Sport Tous les Sports Autres Sports

Eliott Crestan en bref

Bref portrait d'Eliott Crestan, médaille de bronze du 800 m dimanche aux championnats du monde d'athlétisme de Glasgow:

- Eliott Crestan -

Club: SMAC

Discipline: 800m

Né à Namur le 22 février 1999 (25 ans)

Record personnel: 1:45.10 (10 février 2024 à Liévin, France)

Palmarès international (principaux résultats):

* Championnats du monde en salle:

6e sur 800m aux Mondiaux 2022 à Belgrade (Ser)

BRONZE sur 800m aux Mondiaux 2024 à Glasgow (G-B)

* Championnats d'Europe:

8e du 800 m à Euro 2022 de Munich (All)

* Championnats d'Europe en salle

BRONZE sur 800m à l'Euro 2023 à Istanbul (Tur).

