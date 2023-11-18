Ladies Open de Majorque : classement final

Le classement final du Ladies open de Majorque de golf (400.000 euros) après le troisième et dernier tour joué samedi en Espagne:
1. Alexandra Försterling (All) 203=69-67-67 -13;
2. Trichat Cheenglab (Tai) 208=72-69-67;
3. Anne Van Dam (P-B) 209=68-73-68;
4. Caroline Hedwall (Suè) 210=72-69-69, Marta Sanz Barrio (Esp) 210=71-68-71; 6. Lee-Anne Pace (AfS) 211=70-69-72, Kristyna Napoleaova (Tch) 211=66-72-73, Chloe Williams (PdG) 211=70-65-76; 9. Hannah Burke (Ang) 212=73-70-69, Jana Melichova (Tch) 212=71-70-71; ....... 17. Manon De Roey (Bel) 215=74-71-70