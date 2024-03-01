Accueil Sport Tous les Sports Autres Sports

Les médailles belges dans les championnats du monde d'athlétisme en salle

Palmarès des médailles belges dans les championnats du monde d'athlétisme en salle après la médaille d'or de Noor Vidts au pentathlon vendredi à Glasgow;

OR (4), ARGENT (3), BRONZE (3)

2024 - Glasgow (G-B)

Noor Vidts - OR au pentathlon (4773 points)

2022 - Belgrade (Ser)

Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom, Jonathan Sacoor, Kevin Borlée - OR sur 4x400 m (3:06.52)

Noor Vidts - OR au pentathlon (4929 points)

2018 - Birmingham (Ang)

Dylan Borlée, Jonathan Borlée, Jonathan Sacoor, Kevin Borlée - BRONZE sur 4x400 m (3:02.51)

2014 - Sopot (Pol)

Thomas Van der Plaetsen - BRONZE à l'heptathlon (6259 points)

2010 - Doha (Qat)

Cédric Van Branteghem, Kevin Borlée, Antoine Gillet, Jonathan Borlée - ARGENT sur 4x400 m (3:06.94)

2008 Valence (Esp)

Tia Hellebaut - OR au pentathlon (4867 points)

2006 - Moscou (Rus)

Kim Gevaert - BRONZE sur 60 m (7.11)

2004 - Budapest (Hon)

Kim Gevaert - ARGENT sur 60 m (7.12)

2001 - Lisbonne (Por)

Mohammed Mourhit - ARGENT sur 3000 m (7:38.94)

