Les médailles belges dans les championnats du monde d'athlétisme en salle

Palmarès des médailles belges dans les championnats du monde d'athlétisme en salle après la 3e et dernière journée des Mondiaux 2024 de Glasgow, dimanche:
OR (6), ARGENT (3), BRONZE (4)
2024 - Glasgow (G-B)
Noor Vidts - OR au pentathlon (4773 points)
Alexander Doom - OR sur 400 m (45.25, RDB)
Jonathan Sacoor, Dylan Borlée, Christian Iguacel et Alexander Doom - OR sur 4x400 m (3.02.54)
Eliott Crestan - BRONZE sur 800 m (1:45.32)
2022 - Belgrade (Ser)
Julien Watrin, Alexander Doom, Jonathan Sacoor, Kevin Borlée - OR sur 4x400 m (3:06.52)
Noor Vidts - OR au pentathlon (4929 points)
2018 - Birmingham (G-B)
Dylan Borlée, Jonathan Borlée, Jonathan Sacoor, Kevin Borlée - BRONZE sur 4x400 m (3:02.51)
2014 - Sopot (Pol)
Thomas Van der Plaetsen - BRONZE à l'heptathlon (6259 points)
2010 - Doha (Qat)
Cédric Van Branteghem, Kevin Borlée, Antoine Gillet, Jonathan Borlée - ARGENT sur 4x400 m (3:06.94)
2008 Valence (Esp)
Tia Hellebaut - OR au pentathlon (4867 points)
2006 - Moscou (Rus)
Kim Gevaert - BRONZE sur 60 m (7.11)
2004 - Budapest (Hon)
Kim Gevaert - ARGENT sur 60 m (7.12)
2001 - Lisbonne (Por)
Mohammed Mourhit - ARGENT sur 3000 m (7:38.94)