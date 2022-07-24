Mondiaux d'athlétisme - Le programme complet avec les Belges, dimanche à Eugene

(Belga) Le programme de samedi, 10e et dernière journée de la 18e édition des championnats du monde d'athlétisme qui se tient au sein du stade Hayward Field d'Eugene, aux États-Unis (en heures belges, soit 9 heures de décalage avec l'Oregon, M messieurs, D dames):
* 10e et dernière journée - dimanche 24 juillet * 15h15 - 35 km marche (M) - FINALE 18h35 - Décathlon (M) - 6 - 110 m haies 19h30 - Décathlon (M) - 7 - Disque gr. A 20h40 - Décathlon (M) - 7 - Disque gr. B 21h15 - Décathlon (M) - 8 - Perche gr. A 22h15 - Décathlon (M) - 8 - Perche gr. B (lundi 25 juillet en Belgique) 02h05 - 100 m haies (D) - Demi-finales 02h05 - Décathlon (M) - 9 - Javelot gr. A 02h25 - Perche (M) - FINALE (Ben Broeders) 02h50 - Longueur (D) - FINALE 03h05 - 5.000 m (M) - FINALE 03h10 - Décathlon (M) - 9 - Javelot gr. A 03h35 - 800 m (D) - FINALE 04h00 - 100 m haies (D) - FINALE 04h20 - Décathlon (M) - 10 FINALE - 1.500 mètres 04h35 - 4x400 m (M) - FINALE (Belgique) 04h50 - 4x400 m (D) - FINALE (Belgique) (Belga)
