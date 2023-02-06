Pebble Beach Pro-Am - 3e tour: le classement

Classement à l'issue du 3e tour du Pebble Beach Pro-Am de golf, dilmanche en Californie:
1. Justin Rose (Ang) 203=69-69-65 -12
2. Peter Malnati (USA) 204=71-66-67
. Kurt Kitayama (USA) 204=64-70-70
4. Keith Mitchell (USA) 205=67-68-70; 5. Brent Grant (USA) 206=68-69-69, Viktor Hovland (Nor) 206=70-67-69, Joseph Bramlett (USA) 206=68-67-71; Brandon Wu (USA) 206=69-66-71, Hank Lebioda (USA) 206=63-72-71; 10. Robby Shelton (USA) 207=73-68-66, Beau Hossler (USA) 207=68-72-67, Brendon Todd (USA) 207=70-69-68; ...... 50. Thomas Detry (USA) 213=71-69-73