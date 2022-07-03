PGA Tour - John Deere Classic: classement après le 3e tour

(Belga) Classement après le 3e tour du John Deere Classic de golf (PGA Tour/7,1 millions de dollars), samedi, à Silvis:
1. J.T. Poston (USA) 194=62-65-67 -19; 2. Scott Stallings (USA) 197=67-66-64, Emiliano Grillo (Arg) 197=68-64-65, Denny McCarthy (USA) 197=66-65-66; 5. Callum Tarren (Ang) 198=68-65-65; 6. Bo Hoag (USA) 199=67-69-63, Chris Naegel (USA) 199=66-66-67, 8. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (AfS) 200=69-65-66, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 200=67-65-68; 10. Cameron Davis (Aus) 201=68-68-65, Hank Lebioda (USA) 201=69-65-67, Kelly Kraft (USA) 201=70-63-68, Maverick McNealy (USA), 201=70-63-68, Michael Gligic (Can) 201=64-69-68, Christopher Gotterup (USA) 201=65-67-69 (Belga)
