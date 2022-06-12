PGA Tour - Open du Canada: classement après le 3e tour

(Belga) Classement après le 3e tour de l'Open du Canada de golf (8,7 millions de dollars), samedi, à Etobicoke (Toronto):
1. Tony Finau (USA) 199=66-71-62 -11, Rory McIlroy (IdN) 199=66-68-65; 3. Justin Thomas (USA) 201=69-69-63, Sam Burns (USA) 201=67-69-65, Alex Smalley (USA) 201=67-67-67, Wyndham Clark (USA) 201=63-70-68; 7. Austin Cook (USA) 203=71-64-68, Jim Knous (USA) 203=67-67-69; 9. Sebastián Muñoz (Col) 204=69-70-65, Chris Kirk (USA) 204=69-69-66, Adam Long (USA) 204=70-67-67, Doug Ghim (USA) 204=65-71-68, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Ang) 204=64-70-70, Keith Mitchell (USA) 204=67-67-70 (Belga)
