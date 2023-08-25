Programme de la 8e journée samedi

Programme du samedi 25 août, 8e journée de la 19e édition des championnats du monde d'athlétisme qui se disputeront du 19 au 27 août à Budapest (M: hommes, D: femmes, X: mixte, s.r.: sous réserve) :
SAMEDI 26
7h00 D - Marathon (FINALE) (Hanne VERBRUGGEN)
10h05 M - Décathlon (6/10) - 110 m haies
10h25 D - Poids - qualification
11h00 M - Décathlon (7/10) Disque - groupe A
12h05 M - Décathlon (7/10) Disque - groupe B
13h00 M - Décathlon (8/10) Perche - groupe B
14h00 M - Décathlon (8/10) Perche - groupe B
19h05 M - Décathlon (9/10) Javelot - groupe A
19h25 M - Perche (FINALE) (Ben BROEDERS)
19h42 M - Relais 4 x 400 m - séries (BELGIAN TORNADOS, 2e des 2 séries)
20h07 D - Relais 4 x 400 m - séries (BELGIAN CHEETAHS, 2e des 2 séries)
20h10 M - Décathlon (9/10) Javelot - groupe B
20h15 D - Poids (FINALE)
20h30 M - 800 m (FINALE)
20h50 D - 5000 m (FINALE)
21h25 M - Décathlon (10/10) (FINALE) - 1500 m
21h40 M - relais 4 x 100 m (FINALE)
21h50 D - relais 4 x 100 m (FINALE)
