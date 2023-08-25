Accueil Sport Tous les Sports Autres Sports

Programme de la 8e journée samedi

Programme du samedi 25 août, 8e journée de la 19e édition des championnats du monde d'athlétisme qui se disputeront du 19 au 27 août à Budapest (M: hommes, D: femmes, X: mixte, s.r.: sous réserve) :

SAMEDI 26

7h00 D - Marathon (FINALE) (Hanne VERBRUGGEN)

10h05 M - Décathlon (6/10) - 110 m haies

10h25 D - Poids - qualification

11h00 M - Décathlon (7/10) Disque - groupe A

12h05 M - Décathlon (7/10) Disque - groupe B

13h00 M - Décathlon (8/10) Perche - groupe B

14h00 M - Décathlon (8/10) Perche - groupe B

19h05 M - Décathlon (9/10) Javelot - groupe A

19h25 M - Perche (FINALE) (Ben BROEDERS)

19h42 M - Relais 4 x 400 m - séries (BELGIAN TORNADOS, 2e des 2 séries)

20h07 D - Relais 4 x 400 m - séries (BELGIAN CHEETAHS, 2e des 2 séries)

20h10 M - Décathlon (9/10) Javelot - groupe B

20h15 D - Poids (FINALE)

20h30 M - 800 m (FINALE)

20h50 D - 5000 m (FINALE)

21h25 M - Décathlon (10/10) (FINALE) - 1500 m

21h40 M - relais 4 x 100 m (FINALE)

21h50 D - relais 4 x 100 m (FINALE)

