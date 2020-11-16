Vendée Globe: Thomson accroît son avance

Le Britannique Alex Thomson, en tête du Vendée Globe, a encore accru son avance pour la porter à près de 75 milles lundi à 04h00 GMT (05h00 heure de Paris), selon le classement publié par l'organisation.
L'ancien leader, Jean Le Cam, pointe exactement à 74,83 milles et Thomas Ruyant à 139,52.
Classement lundi à 04H00 GMT:
1. Alex Thomson (GBR/Hugo Boss) à 22.207,4 milles de l'arrivée
2. Jean Le Cam (FRA/Yes we Cam !) à 74,83 milles du premier
3. Thomas Ruyant (FRA/LinkedOut) 139,52
4. Kevin Escoffier (FRA/PRB) 176,43
5. Charlie Dalin (FRA/Apivia) 183,89
6. Benjamin Dutreux (FRA/OMIA-Water Family) 184,6
7. Nicolas Troussel (FRA/Corum L'Epargne) 244,62
8. Louis Burton (FRA/Bureau Vallée 2) 249,51
9. Damien Seguin (FRA/Groupe Apicil) 258,9
10. Yannick Bestaven (FRA/Maître Coq IV) 271,31
11. Samantha Davies (GBR/Initiatives-Cœur) 275,74
12. Boris Herrmann (GER/Seaexplorer-Yacht Club de Monaco)282,83
13. Sébastien Simon (FRA/Arkéa-Paprec) 379,42
14. Romain Attanassio (FRA/Pure-Best Western)386,99
15. Maxime Sorel (FRA/V And B Mayenne) 400,44
16. Giancarlo Pedote (ITA/Prysmian Group) 461,49
17. Isabelle Joschke (GER/MACSF) 501,52
18. Clarisse Cremer (FRA/Banque Populaire X) 513,11
19. Alan Roura (SUI/La Fabrique) 527,84
20. Stéphane Le Diraison (FRA/Time For Oceans) 583,64
21. Pip Hare (GBR/Medallia) 624,10
22. Didac Costa (ESP/One Planet One Ocean) 635,59
23. Arnaud Boissières (FRA/La Mie Câline-Artisans Artipôle) 645,17
24. Manuel Cousin (FRA/Groupe Sétin) 668,24
25. Kojiro Shiraishi (JPN/DMG Mori Global One) 670,03
26. Armel Tripon (FRA/L'Occitane en Provence) 870,93
27. Miranda Merron (GBR/Campagne de France) 874,15
28. Ari Huusela (FIN/Stark) 875,57
29. Alexia Barrier (FRA/TSE-4myplanet) 915,81
30. Clément Giraud (FRA/Compagnie du lit-Jiliti) 982,1
31. Sébastien Destremau (FRA/Merci) 933,98
32. Fabrice Amedeo (FRA/Newrest-Art et Fenêtres) 1.238,67
33. Jérémie Beyou (FRA/Charal) 2.037,83
