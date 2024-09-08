21e et dernière étape: les classements annexes

Partager:
Les classements annexes au terme du Tour d'Espagne
Classement final par points
1. Kaden Groves (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 226;
2. Primoz Roglic (Slo) 140
3. Max Poole (G-B) 118
4. Pablo Castrillo (Esp) 118; 5. Mathias Vacek (Tch) 110; 6. Pavel Bittner (Tch); 7. Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) 102; 8. Mauro Schmid (Sui) 100; 9. Stefan Küng (Sui) 99; 10. Marc Soler (Esp) 98;
Classement final montagne
1. Jay Vine (Aus/UAE Team Emirates) 78;
2. Marc Soler (Esp) 76
3. Pablo Castrillo (Esp) 43
4. Primoz Roglic (Slo) 32; 5. Marco Frigo (Ita) 32; 6. Enric Mas Nicolau (Esp) 28; 7. Filippo Zana (Ita) 27; 8. Pavel Sivakov (Fra) 26; 9. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) 25; 10. David Gaudu (Fra) 24;
Classement final meilleur jeune
1. Mattias Skjelmose (Dan/Lidl-Trek) 81h55:07;
2. Florian Lipowitz (All) 1:16;
3. Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Esp) 5:30;
4. Matthew Riccitello (USA) 1h40:48; 5. Max Poole (G-B) 1h50:46; 6. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) 1h51:38; 7. Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) 1h54:14; 8. William Junior Lecerf 2h09:35; 9. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) 2h12:06; 10. Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) 2h16:36; 11. Mauri Vansevenant 2h19:05; 22. Vito Braet 3h26:45; 40. Arne Marit 4h36:29
Classement final par équipes
1. UAE Team Emirates (EAU) 245h12:58;
2. Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe (All) 33:53;
3. Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (Fra) 1h23:09;
4. Team Visma - Lease a bike (P-B) 1h53:33; 5. Groupama-FDJ (Fra) 2h16:51; 6. Soudal Quick-Step 2h28:28; 7. Movistar Team (Esp) 2h47:49; 8. Lidl-Trek (USA) 2h47:58; 9. Equipo Kern Pharma (Esp) 2h55:08; 10. INEOS Grenadiers (G-B) 3h18:42; 20. Intermarche - Wanty 6h51:48; 21. Lotto Dstny 7h09:56; 22. Alpecin-Deceuninck 8h55:48