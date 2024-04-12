Partager:
Fiche technique de la 58e édition de l'Amstel Gold Race messieurs, (P-B/1.WT) dimanche:
Départ: Maastricht à 10h40
Arrivée: Berg & Terblijt aux alentours 16h50
Distance: 253,6 km
Les principales des 33 ascensions:
21. Cauberg (0,9 km à 7%) - sommet après 171,5 km
27. Kruisberg (0,8 km à 8,4%) - après 213,4 km
28. Eyserbosweg (1,1 km à 8,1%) - après 215,6 km
30. Keutenberg (1,7 km à 5,6%) - après 225,3 km
31. Cauberg (0,9 km à 7%) - après 234,1 km
32. Geulhemmerberg (1 km à 6,2%) - après 238,5 km
33. Bemelerberg (1,2 km à 4%) - après 248,4 km
Les équipes engagées:
WorldTeams: Alpecin - Deceuninck (Bel), Arkea - B&B Hotels (Fra), Astana Qazaqstan Team (Kaz), Bahrain Victorious (Bhr), Bora - Hansgrohe (All), Cofidis (Fra), Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team (Fra), EF Education - EasyPost (USA), Groupama - FDJ (Fra), Ineos Grenadiers (G-B), Intermarché - Wanty (Bel), Lidl - Trek (USA), Movistar Team (Esp), Soudal Quick-Step (Bel), Team DSM Firmenich PostNL (P-B), Team Jayco AlUla (Aus), Team Visma | Lease a Bike (P-B), UAE Team Emirates (EAU)
ProTeams: Lotto Dstny (Bel), Team Flanders-Baloise (Bel), Israel-Premier Tech (Isr), Uno-X Mobility (Nor), Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team (Sui), Tudor Pro Cycling (Sui), TDT-Unibet Cycling Team (P-B)
Palmarès des dix dernières années:
2014: Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2015: Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
2016: Enrico Gasparotto (Ita)
2017: Philippe Gilbert (Bel)
2018: Michael Valgren (Dan)
2019: Mathieu van der Poel (P-B)
2020: non disputé
2021: Wout van Aert (Bel)
2022: Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol)
2023: Tadej Pogacar (Sln)