Sibiu Tour - 1re étape : les résultats

Les résultats à l'issue de la 1re étape du Sibiu Cycling Tour (Rou/2.1) disputée dimanche sur 206 km entre Brezoi et Sibiu:

L'étape: 1. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) les 206 km en 5h12:54 (moyenne: 39, 50 km/h) 2. Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) . 3. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) 4. Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz); 5. Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rou); 6. Carlos Barbero (Esp); 7. Adam Toupalik (Tch); 8. Tom Lindner (All); 9. Ruben Fernandez (Esp); 10. David Dekker (P-B) ... 26. Xandres Vervloesem; 62. Cian Uijtdebroeks; 63. Harm Vanhoucke Classement général: 1. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita/Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) en 5h15:35 2. Tim van Dijke (P-B) à 0:01 3. Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) 0:02 4. Lukas Meiler (All); 5. Andrea Piccolo (Ita) 0:04; 6. David Dekker (P-B) 0:06; 7. Luis-Joe Luhrs (All); 8. Tom Lindner (All); 9. Stefan De Bod (AfS) 0:07; 10. Michele Gazzoli (Ita) ... 36. Cian Uijtdebroeks 0:14; 41. Harm Vanhoucke 0:16; 42. Xandres Vervloesem