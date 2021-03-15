Les nominations pour les Oscars dans les principales catégories

Voici les nominations annoncées lundi pour les Oscars, qui seront remis le 25 avril à Los Angeles.

Meilleur film

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"Les Sept de Chicago"

"Mank"

Meilleur réalisateur

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Youg Woman"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Drunk"

Meilleure actrice

Viola Davis, "Le Blues de Ma Rainey"

Andra Day, "Billie Holiday, une affaire d'Etat"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Meilleur acteur

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Le Blues de Ma Rainey"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle

Maria Bakalova, "Borat 2"

Glenn Close, "Une ode américaine"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari"

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Les Sept de Chicago"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Meilleur film étranger

"Drunk" (Danemark, Pays-Bas, Suède)

"Shao Nian De Ni" (Hong Kong)

"L'Affaire collective" (Roumanie)

"L'homme qui a vendu sa peau" (Tunisie)

"La voix d'Aida" (Bosnie)

Meilleur film d'animation

"En avant"

"Voyage vers la lune"

"Shaun le mouton le film: la ferme contre-attaque"

"Soul"

"Le peuple loup"

Meilleur documentaire

"L'Affaire collective"

"Crip Camp: la révolution des éclopés"

"The Mole Agent"

"La sagesse de la pieuvre"

"Time"

Meilleur scénario original

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - Will Berson et Shaka King

"Minari" - Lee Isaac Chung

"Promising Young Woman" - Emerald Fennell

"Sound of Metal" - Darius Marder et Abraham Marder

"Les Sept de Chicago" - Aaron Sorkin

Meilleur scénario adapté

"Borat 2" - Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern

"The Father" - Christopher Hampton et Florian Zeller

"Nomadland" - Chloé Zhao

"One Night in Miami" - Kemp Powers

"Le tigre blanc" - Ramin Bahrani

Films avec plus de cinq nominations

"Mank" - 10

"The Father" - 6

"Judas and the Black Messiah" - 6

"Minari" - 6

"Nomadland" - 6

"Sound of Metal" - 6

"Les Sept de Chicago" - 6