Gala du Sport 2019 - Sportif belge de l'année: le palmarès complet

(Belga) Palmarès complet du référendum du Sportif belge de l'année organisé par Sportspress.be, dont la 53e édition a été remportée par le coureur cycliste Remco Evenepoel, Wout van Aert, Victor Campenaerts, samedi soir à Schelle à l'occasion du Gala du Sport:
1967 * Ferdinand Bracke (cyclisme) 1968 Serge Reding (haltérophilie) 1969 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1970 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1971 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1972 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1973 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1974 Eddy Merckx (cyclisme) 1975 Bruno Brokken (athlétisme) 1976 * Ivo Van Damme (athlétisme) 1977 Michel Pollentier (cyclisme) 1978 Raymond Ceulemans (billard) 1979 * Robert Van de Walle (judo) 1980 Robert Van de Walle (judo) 1981 Freddy Maertens (cyclisme) 1982 Jacky Ickx (automobilisme) 1983 * Eddy Annijs (athlétisme) 1984 Claude Criquielion (cyclisme) 1985 Gaston Rahier (moto-cross) 1986 * William Van Dijck (athlétisme) 1987 Georges Jobé (moto-cross) 1988 * Eric Geboers (moto-cross) 1989 Thierry Boutsen (automobilisme) 1990 Rudy Dhaenens (cyclisme) 1991 * Jean-Michel Saive (tennis de table) 1992 Georges Jobé (moto-cross) 1993 * Vincent Rousseau (athlétisme) 1994 Jean-Michel Saive (tennis de table) 1995 * Frederik Deburghgraeve (natation) 1996 Frederik Deburghgraeve (natation) 1997 * Luc Van Lierde (triathlon) 1998 Frederik Deburghgraeve (natation) 1999 Luc Van Lierde (triathlon) 2000 * Joël Smets (moto-cross) 2001 Stefan Everts (moto-cross) 2002 Stefan Everts (moto-cross) 2003 * Stefan Everts (moto-cross) 2004 Stefan Everts (moto-cross) 2005 * Tom Boonen (cyclisme) 2006 Stefan Everts (moto-cross) 2007 Tom Boonen (cyclisme) 2008 Sven Nys (cyclo-cross) 2009 * Philippe Gilbert (cyclisme) 2010 Philippe Gilbert (cyclisme) 2011 Philippe Gilbert (cyclisme) 2012 Tom Boonen (cyclisme) 2013 * Frederik Van Lierde (triathlon) 2014 Thibaut Courtois (football) 2015 Kevin De Bruyne (football) 2016 Greg Van Avermaet (cyclisme) 2017 * David Goffin (tennis) 2018 Eden Hazard (football) 2019 Remco Evenepoel (cyclisme) NDLR: * Sportif ayant obtenu le Trophée National du Mérite Sportif la même année. (Belga)
