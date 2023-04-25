Invité de 7h50 : Antoine Lebrun

Le nouveau directeur de la fondation Paizi Daiza et ancien CEO du WWF Belgique était l'invité du Bel RTL Matin ce mardi. Il répondait aux questions d'Antonio Solimando.
Le nouveau directeur de la fondation Paizi Daiza et ancien CEO du WWF Belgique était l'invité du Bel RTL Matin ce mardi. Il répondait aux questions d'Antonio Solimando.
Connectez-vous à votre compte RTL pour interagir.S'identifier S'inscrire
Vous souhaitez nous envoyer une information?
Utilisez le formulaire de contact pour nous envoyer vos scoops!