4e journée - Groupe E - Linz ASK - Union Saint-Gilloise: fiche technique

Fiche technique du match de la 4e journée du groupe E de l'Europa League entre Linz ASK et l'Union Saint-Gilloise jeudi:
Europa League - Groupe E - 3e journée
A Linz (Aut) - Oberösterreich Arena:
Linz ASK (Aut) - Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (mi-temps: 2-0)
Arbitre: Simone Sozza (Ita)
Buts:
Linz: Horvath (25e, pen), Talovierov (45e+4), Zulj (77e)
Cartes jaunes:
Linz: Ljubic (19e), Sagerder (coach, 30e), Stojkovic (49e)
Union Saint-Gilloise: Puertas (71e)
Les compositions:
LASK: Lawal - Stojkovic (Flecker, 74e), Ziereis, Andrade, Bello (Renner, 74e)- Ljubic Jovicic, 87e), Talovierov, Horvath - Mustapha (Ljubicic, 75e), Zulj (cap), Usor (Balic, 83e)
Entraîneur: Thomas Sageder (Aut)
Union Saint-Gilloise: Moris (cap) - Machida, Burgess, Mac Allister - Lapoussin, Vanhoutte (Sadiki, 57e), Amani, Castro-Montes (Terho, 57e), Puertas (Teklab, 75e) - Eckert (Rodriguez, 46e), Amoura (Rasmussen, 57e)
Entraîneur: Alexander Blessin (All)