4e journée - Groupe E - Linz ASK - Union Saint-Gilloise: fiche technique

Fiche technique du match de la 4e journée du groupe E de l'Europa League entre Linz ASK et l'Union Saint-Gilloise jeudi:

Europa League - Groupe E - 3e journée

A Linz (Aut) - Oberösterreich Arena:

Linz ASK (Aut) - Union Saint-Gilloise 3-0 (mi-temps: 2-0)

Arbitre: Simone Sozza (Ita)

Buts:

Linz: Horvath (25e, pen), Talovierov (45e+4), Zulj (77e)

Cartes jaunes:

Linz: Ljubic (19e), Sagerder (coach, 30e), Stojkovic (49e)

Union Saint-Gilloise: Puertas (71e)

Les compositions:

LASK: Lawal - Stojkovic (Flecker, 74e), Ziereis, Andrade, Bello (Renner, 74e)- Ljubic Jovicic, 87e), Talovierov, Horvath - Mustapha (Ljubicic, 75e), Zulj (cap), Usor (Balic, 83e)

Entraîneur: Thomas Sageder (Aut)

Union Saint-Gilloise: Moris (cap) - Machida, Burgess, Mac Allister - Lapoussin, Vanhoutte (Sadiki, 57e), Amani, Castro-Montes (Terho, 57e), Puertas (Teklab, 75e) - Eckert (Rodriguez, 46e), Amoura (Rasmussen, 57e)

Entraîneur: Alexander Blessin (All)

