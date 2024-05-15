Classements à l'issue des étapes 1A et 1B

Partager:
Classements à l'issue des étapes 1A (contre-la-montre) et 1B du Tour de Grèce cycliste (2.1) mercredi:
- Classement de la 1re étape A (contre-la-montre à Thassalonique):
1. Iuri Leitao (Por/Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) 6 km en 6:43 (moy.: 53.598 km/h)
2. Aaron Gate (N-Z) 0:04;
3. Jakub Otruba (Tch) 0:08;
4. Felix Ritzinger (Aut) 0:12; 5. Bogdan Zabelinskiy (Ouz) 0:13; 6. Rowan Baker (G-B) 0:14; 7. Andreas Miltiadis (Chy) 0:16; 8. Lukas Kubis (Svq); 9. George Jackson (N-Z) 0:18; 10. Josef Dirnbauer (Aut) 0:19; 11. Ewout De Keyser (Bel) 0:20; ... 17. Torsten Demeyere (Bel) 0:22; 51. Gianni Marchand (Bel) 0:32; 90. Mathis Avondts (Bel) 0:52; 97. Bo Godart (Bel) 0:57; 102. Maxime De Poorter (Bel) 0:58; 104. Alex Vandenbulcke (Bel) 0:59.
- Classement de la 1re étape B (Thessalonique - Paralia Katerinis):
1. Jakub Mareczko (Ita/Team Corratec) 92,46 km en 1h57:14 (moy.: 47.321 km/h)
2. Iuri Leitao (Por) m.t.;
3. Blake Agnoletto (Aus);
4. Mathis Avondts (Bel); 5. Lorenzo Cataldo (Ita); 6. Bartosz Rudyk (Pol); 7. Bo Godart (Bel); 8. Matyas Kopecky (P-B); 9. Mattia Pinazzi (Ita); 10. Georgios Bouglas (Grè); ... 26. Alex Vandenbulcke (Bel); 70. Gianni Marchand (Bel); 82. Ewout De Keyser (Bel); 85. Torsten Demeyere (Bel); 102. Maxime De Poorter (Bel)
- Classement général:
1. Iuri Leitao (Por/Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) en 2h03:53
2. Aaron Gate (N-Z) 0:08;
3. Jakub Otruba (Tch) 0:12;
4. Felix Ritzinger (Aut) 0:13; 5. Bogdan Zabelinskiy (Ouz) 0:17; 6. Rowan Baker (G-B) 0:18; 7. Andreas Miltiadis (Chy) 0:20; 8. Lukas Kubis (Svq); 9. George Jackson (N-Z) 0:22; 10. Josef Dirnbauer (Aut) 0:23; 11. Ewout De Keyser (Bel) 0:24; ... 18. Torsten Demeyere (Bel) 0:26; 51. Gianni Marchand (Bel) 0:36; 91. Mathis Avondts (Bel) 0:56; 97. Bo Godart (Bel) 1:01; 101. Maxime De Poorter (Bel) 1:02; 103. Alex Vandenbulcke (Bel) 1:03.